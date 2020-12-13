Wright State at Bowling Green: What you need to know about today’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Loudon Love 6-8 Sr. C 11.0

Tanner Holden 6-6 So. G 8.5

Jaylon Hall 6-5 Jr. G 4.5

Tim Finke 6-6 So G 11.5

Trey Calvin 6-0 So. G 16.0

Probable Bowling Green starters

Dylon Swingle 6-10 So. C 5.0

Daeqwon Plowden 6-6 Sr. F 12.0

Justin Turner 6-4 Sr. G 23.4

Kaden Metheny 5-11 Fr. G 10.8

Caleb Fields 6-2 Jr. G 10.0

About Wright State: The Raiders are playing the last of their three non-league games. They played 13 each of the previous five seasons. They have 20 Horizon League games before the conference tourney, and teams have to play a minimum of 13 total games for NCAA tourney consideration. … They regularly do battle with MAC teams but are facing Bowling Green for the first time in five years. Their last meeting was an 83-47 win in 2015-16 in coach Billy Donlon’s last year. … Freshman guard Alex Huibregtse has earned Nagy’s trust, having played 43 minutes in the first two games. He’s only scored four points but has more steals (3) than turnovers (2). … Hall missed his first nine shots of the season before connecting on his first attempt of the second half against Miami on Saturday. The three-year starter is 2 of 13 for the season.

About Bowling Green: The Falcons opened the season with a 96-82 loss at Michigan but have beaten South Carolina State, Appalachian State, Purdue-Northwest and Buffalo since then. They were 21-10 overall and 12-6 in the conference last season, finishing second in the East Division, two games behind Akron. The MAC tourney was cancelled before they played their quarterfinal game. … They’re the overall preseason league favorites after getting 8 of 12 first-place votes. Ohio was picked second, Akron third. … Trey Diggs, a 6-6 senior, is averaging 14.4 points off the bench. … Plowden was named second-team All-MAC last season after averaging 12.7 points and 8.5 rebounds. His 9.2 rebound average this season is second in the league. … The Falcons are shooting 80.8% from the foul line but just 38.1 from the field.

No dress clothes: The lack of fans in college basketball has led to a much more relaxed dress code for coaches.

Nagy delegated the wardrobe choice to director of operations Nick Goff, and the staff is wearing gray quarter-zip pullovers with matching slacks.

“It’s kind of a nice break, really. It’ll be easier when we travel,” Nagy said, noting he won’t have to worry about wrinkled suits.

Next game: Unless they come up with another non-conference game, the Raiders will start league play with games at Detroit Mercy on Saturday and Sunday. Both tip off at 2 p.m.