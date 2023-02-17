Wright State at Cleveland State: What to know about Friday’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.9

Alex Huibregtse 6-3 So. G 7.9

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.5

Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 20.1

Andrew Welage 6-6 Jr. G 6.5

Probable Cleveland State starters

Tristan Enaruna 6-8 Jr. F 14.7

Deante Johnson 6-9 Sr. F 7.4

Tae Williams 6-7 Jr. G 10.2

Deshon Parker 6-4 Sr. G 10.6

Drew Lowder 6-1 Jr. G 10.3

About Wright State: When the Raiders drew 5,649 fans for the Northern Kentucky game last week, it was the fifth-largest home crowd in the Nagy era. Not surprisingly, the other four were all NKU visits: 7,205 on Feb. 16, 2018; 6,233 on Feb. 15, 2019; 6,217 on Jan. 24, 2020; and 5,993 on Feb. 4, 201. … They had one of their worst home league records this year, finishing 5-5. They were 1-7 in 2014-15 and 4-5 in 2010-11 and 2011-12. Overall, they’re 8-6 at home and 8-5 on the road and at neutral sites. … They’ve been solid defensively the last six games, reaching their goal of holding foes under one point per possession four times and coming close twice. IUPUI had 71 points in 71 possessions, and Northern Kentucky had 65 points in 64 possessions.

About Cleveland State: The Vikings are coming off a hard-earned 81-78 home victory over first-place Youngstown State. Williams had 20 points, and Parker, a Wayne grad, had 12 and made 4 of 6 free throws in the final minute to preserve the win. … They’ve won five of their last seven games to stay alive for at least a share of a third straight HL regular-season title. … Their last three games are against Northern Kentucky at home and Green Bay and Milwaukee on the road. … They won at Wright State, 85-77, on Jan. 21 behind Enaruna’s 21 points. Calvin had 24 for the Raiders. … YSU is the highest-rated league team in the NET at 112, while CSU is second at 180 and Wright State next at 187.

Next game: The Raiders finish the regular-season with games at Purdue Fort Wayne at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oakland at 7 p.m. Thursday and Detroit Mercy at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The league tourney is Feb. 28-March 7.