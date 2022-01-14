Wright State at Youngstown State: What you need to know about Saturday’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

C.J. Wilbourn 6-7 Jr. F 1.5

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 17.8

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 19.9

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 9.1

Keaton Norris 6-0 Fr. G 2.5

Probable Youngstown State starters

Michael Akuchie 6-8 Sr. F 13.1

Tevin Olison 6-4 Sr. G 12.5

Dwayne Cohill 6-2 Jr. G 10.5

Myles Hunter 6-5 So. G 4.7

Shamar Rathan-Mayes 5-11 So. G 8.6

About Wright State: The Raiders moved into a tie for second in the Horizon League with Cleveland State, which is also 6-1 after losing, 70-65, at home Thursday to 6-0 Oakland. … Finke’s 19 points against Robert Morris topped his previous career high of 18 against Lake Erie in the season-opener. … The Raiders have had winning streaks of at least six games in each of the last five seasons. Their longest in Nagy’s six years is nine in a row last season. … They’ll have to rely on walk-on subs again. Senior post Andy Neff played 11 minutes against the Colonials and made his only field-goal attempt, while junior guard T.J. Nagy played three minutes, going 0-for-1 from the field. ,,, All league teams played the same opponent on back-to-back weekend days last season, and the Raiders fell to the Penguins, 74-72, but then blasted the visitors, 93-55, the next night. Nagy made a lineup switch after the loss, pairing Basile with Loudon Love in the post, and the Raiders won 10 of their next 11 games.

About Youngstown State: The Penguins fell at home Thursday to Northern Kentucky, 68-67, before 1,634 fans for their third straight loss. NKU’s Adrian Nelson made a layup on an out-of-bounds play with 1.4 seconds left for the winning points after YSU had gone on a 9-1 run to take a 67-66 lead. … Darius Quisenberry, a former all-league guard from Wayne, left YSU as a grad transfer to play at Fordham this season and is averaging 16.5 points. He once scored 41 against the Raiders. The Penguins also lost another grad transfer in star froward Naz Bohannon, who averaged 16.5 points and 8.2 rebounds last season. He’s playng for former Wright State coach Brad Brownell at Clemson. The 6-6 forward is averaging 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds off the bench. … Akuchie, who reached 1,000 career points Thursday, is averaging a team-high 7.5 rebounds.

Next game: The Raiders are playing five consecutive road games, including at IUPUI on Thursday. Their next home game is against league favorite Cleveland State at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, on ESPNU. The school is holding a “Black Out,” and the first 4,000 fans will receiver free T-shirts.