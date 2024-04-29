Pitching key in Horizon League sweep for first-place Wright State

They went a ho-hum 7-5 in their previous 12 games despite averaging 13 runs.

But while slugfests have been the norm this season, coach Alex Sogard kept saying his pitchers would get to the point where they could carry the team if the offense was stifled — and the wait is over.

“The numbers haven’t shown it this year, but we have a talented staff. It’s just about getting the guys confident,” he said.

The staff should be brimming with confidence after a sweep of PFW by scores of 5-1, 11-4 and 2-1.

Starters Jake Shirk and Garrett Peters did most of the heavy lifting in the first two games, and the freshmen trio of Chet Lax, Cam Allen and Brayden Schoetzow combined to hold the Mastodons to seven hits and one run Sunday.

Allen was especially nasty, allowing just one hit and no runs in his fourth innings. “He was electric,” Sogard said.

The 568 sun-bathed fans at Nischwitz Stadium were treated to something they never thought they’d see: a pitcher’s duel.

“It’s really nice to win a 2-1 ball game. That takes a lot of pressure off the offense when the pitchers only give up one run. That was just awesome,” said leadoff hitter Julian Greenwell, who went 2 for 4 to raise his average to a team-best .415.

“The hitters didn’t have our best stuff today. We didn’t produce like we normally do, so it was amazing for them to pick us up.”

The Raiders scored on a two-run homer by pinch-hitter Boston Smith in the seventh inning.

They had 11 hits but squandered baserunners. PFW recorded five double plays and foiled a double-steal attempt by Wright State.

But it didn’t matter.

“It was good to have a low-scoring game,” Sogard said. “I’ve always said those are good for us because it puts pressure on you defensively, which is what we need. Those are the type of games you’re going to get in the (Horizon League) tournament.”

The Raiders are 25-17 overall and first in the HL at 14-7, holding a one-game lead over Northern Kentucky.

They’re led by what Sogard calls his “Core Four,” that is, fifth-year players Shirk, Greenwell, Sammy Sass and Jay Luikart. They’re part of the last class given an extra season of eligibility because of the pandemic.

“I love having those guys. They’re kind of the glue,” Sogard said.

Shirk is the No. 1 starter, while the other three are part of one of the most prolific offenses in program history.

The Raiders went into Sunday’s game sixth in the country in runs at 9.9 per game and 13th in team average at .319.

They have 413 total runs and are on pace to blow past the school record of 502, which was set in 2021.

They’re also finally healthy after having to put a slew of players in unfamiliar spots.

Sogard was especially glad to have short stop Luke Arnold back for the weekend series after a prolonged absence.

“He’s so good defensively, and we noticed him right away Friday. It was a game-changer,” Sogard said.

“Balls up the middle or in the hole were normally infield singles, and guys were getting on. But he was making plays, and he’s got a rocket for an arm.”

The Raiders — who split with Ohio State this month, winning 14-13 and losing by the same score — have three-game series against Oakland and Youngstown State on the road before finishing the regular-season May 16-18 at home against NKU.

The first-place team hosts the league tourney.

“We know we haven’t played our best baseball. It’s about us playing a full nine innings, and I think we did that (Sunday),” said Sogard, whose team has won the last three HL tourneys.

“We’re trending in the right direction, which is where you want to be.”