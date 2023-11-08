Wright State basketball: Braun approaching third season as starter with confidence

FAIRBORN— When Wright State took a trip to the Naples Invitational two years ago, A.J. Braun couldn’t be faulted if he boarded the plane thinking more about the beach than basketball.

The 6-foot-9 center from Fenwick was being redshirted … or so he thought.

The Raiders had lost their first two games against Division-I foes that year, including a 96-52 bloodbath at Purdue. And coach Scott Nagy knew changes were needed, even if it meant blowing up his redshirt plans.

“When I found out I wasn’t going to redshirt, I just told myself to go out there and play,” Braun said.

“Part of it was, teams didn’t really have a scout on me or looks at me, so I was able to play pretty good those first couple games. I took advantage of those opportunities.”

The unheralded freshman racked up 22 points and 12 rebounds in 48 minutes over three games off the bench.

He made his first start at Purdue Fort Wayne the next outing and scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting in an 86-73 road win, snapping a five-game losing streak. And he’s been a fixture in the lineup ever since.

“I was definitely nervous, but those nerves go away when you get checked in and start to focus on your responsibilities,” he said.

Braun will have plenty of responsibility as a junior this season. He was the team’s third-leading scorer (9.4 per game) and second-leading rebounder (4.9) last season.

Asked how the Springboro native has looked in practice, Nagy said: “Really good. I think he’s had a great summer — great attitude, very coachable.

“He’s trying to do everything we want him to do. He’s worked hard in the weight room. We’re very pleased with him.”

Braun is almost 230 pounds and has gotten rid of the typical freshman flab.

And being a weight-room warrior not only has helped him physically, but mentally.

“It kind of became a second love for me,” he said. “Obviously, basketball is first. But in the offseason, I found a love for weight-lifting. Feeling yourself getting stronger — and getting in the weight room four, five or six times a week — was therapeutic for me after the way the season ended.”

The Raiders stumbled to an 18-15 record, their worst season under Nagy.

But Braun said: “Me and the team have made a jump since last year — especially adding Tanner (Holden) and some other guys.”

Asked where he’s improved the most, he replied: “In my maturity as a man — figuring out things in life. That translates into playing better with the team and being more confident as a guy.

“The team this year feels pretty well-knit and cohesive. I think that’s going to be big for us.”

Credit: JEROLD WILKINS Credit: JEROLD WILKINS

RECRUITS: Needing to bring in players with size after signing three guards for their 2023 recruiting class, the Raiders have landed verbal commitments from two centers and a forward for their 2024 class.

All are expected to make the pledges official during the early signing period this week.

Alex Bruskotter, a 6-6 forward who averaged 22 points and five assists for Shelby (Ohio) High School last season, picked the Raiders over offers from Toledo, Akron, Ohio, Belmont and Illinois State.

He was a second-team all-state pick as a junior and will be attending his father’s alma mater. Aaron Bruskotter played baseball at Wright State from 1995-98.

Ayden Davis, a 6-10 two-time all-state pick from Onsted (Mich.) High School, averaged 23 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks last season. He also shot 72% from the field.

The first-team all-state selection had scholarship offers from Toledo and Eastern and Western Michigan.

His brother, Austin, played for Michigan from 2017-21.

The 6-10 Jaheem Webber of Normal (Ill.) Community High School, made only honorable mention all-state at the Class 4A level. But he had offers from Bradley, Illinois State and Southern Illinois and also visited Iowa, Illinois and Belmont before picking the Raiders.

He averaged 13.9 points and 7.9 rebounds as a junior.

REDSHIRT DECISIONS: The Raiders have three true freshmen on scholarship: 6-2 Dayjaun Anderson of Ponitz High School; 6-0 Kaden Brown of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and 6-2 Solomon Callaghan of Wadsworth, Ohio.

If Nagy follows his usual pattern, one or more will redshirt this season. But fifth-year player Trey Calvin has been impressed by what he’s seen so far.

“The freshmen are really good,” he said. “(Compared to) me coming in as a freshman — I think they’re way better than I was.”

Both signees in the two-player 2022 recruiting class, 6-9 Drey Carter and 6-4 Logan Woods, redshirted last season.

As for redshirt candidates this season, Nagy said: “There are guys, if everybody stays healthy, who we’ll redshirt. But we’re a long way from deciding that.”

FRIDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Colorado State, 9 p.m., Mountain West Network (streaming on wsuraiders.com),1410, 101.5