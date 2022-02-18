Wright State basketball: Finke excelling on defense again this season

He played 40 minutes and had 19 points against the Colonials, going 8 of 13 from the field and 2 of 6 on 3s. He went the distance against the Penguins, too, going 7 of 14 from the floor and 4 of 8 on 3′s for 19 points.

But when the Raiders have a full roster, the bulk of the shots tend to go to Tanner Holden, Grant Basile and Trey Calvin, all of whom are scoring significantly more than last season.

“I’m not going to try to force myself in any situation — whether it’s outside of basketball or whatever it is,” Finke said. “I just try to let it come to me and fill my role. I play as hard as I can the whole game, no matter what I’m doing.”

Finke took 8.3 shots per game last season and averaged 10 points.

He’s taking slightly more this year at 8.6 and is averaging 8.7.

But he made the Horizon League’s all-defensive team last year and is so valuable to the Raiders that he leads them in minutes played at 35.4 per game, which is fourth in the conference.

Coach Scott Nagy has so much confidence in Finke as a defender that he’ll put him on the toughest matchup, whether it’s Oakland’s 6-7 forward Jamal Cain or Detroit Mercy’s 6-1 guard Antoine Davis.

His coaches and teammates appreciate his willingness to do the less glamourous parts of the game.

“Tim has been a fantastic defender for us all year,” Basile said. “That’s been our big thing — just get to Tim’s level.

“We’re starting to do it. We’ve got to put it together on both ends of the floor. Offense can only carry you so far. It’s the defensive end that’ll keep you in games.”

Playing defense doesn’t generate much fanfare, but guarding the league’s best players gets Finke jacked up.

“I’ve always liked that. I tried to do that in high school a little bit. I’m used to it,” he said. “I like the challenge. It’s fun.”

The Raiders, though, aren’t having much fun these days. They’ve lost two straight games and four of the last eight to fall to 15-12 overall and 12-6 in the league.

They’re at a point in the season with four games to go where their morale and cohesiveness — two mainstays of the program — will be tested.

But Finke said: “That’s the thing about this group: Nobody really tries to point the finger at anybody. I’ve been on teams where that’s happened. I think we’ll be all right.”

They play at Oakland on Friday and Detroit Mercy on Sunday, then come home for games against Youngstown State and Robert Morris.

Cleveland State leads the league at 13-4 with four games left, all on the road.

Oakland is 11-4 with four home games to go.

Northern Kentucky is in third at 11-5 and plays the same four opponents as Wright State.

Purdue Fort Wayne is fifth at 11-6 with four road games left.

The league title and seeding for the conference tourney will be determined by winning percentage.

“The focus is the next game for us,” Nagy said. “Coming off two L’s, and not playing very well in those games, we’ve got to get our guys emotionally and physically (right).

“We’re getting ready to play two teams on the road that are good teams. It’s going to be a heckuva challenge.”

UIC reinstated: The Horizon League, perhaps as a response to negative publicity, reversed its stance on banning UIC from all conference tourneys this winter and spring and will allow the Flames to participate.

The school didn’t give the league the required one-year notice before deciding to join the Missouri Valley Conference this summer, but AD Michael Lipitz promised to fight the ban.

HL Commissioner Julie Roe Lach called UIC’s public comments “disappointing, disingenuous and inconsistent with league values.” But the league’s board decided to grant a one-time exception and ruled in favor of the athletes.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Oakland, 9 p.m., ESPN2, 980