Wright State basketball: Nagy lauds Noel, Holden in win at Detroit Mercy

Defense was an issue again, at least in the first half. The Raiders shot a scorching 60% from the field but led by only two at the break because the Titans shot 58%.

And while Wright State improved to 6-3 on the road in the Horizon League, which is the kind of record away from home that often leads to a regular-season title, Nagy said:

“That gives you a chance. The problem is, we’ve lost three games at home. If we could have taken care of home, we would have a chance to win the league. I think it’s a possibility, but it’s probably not likely.”

The Raiders (16-12, 11-6) visit first-place Oakland (19-10, 14-4) at 3 p.m. Sunday, and they need a victory and then have to prevail in their final two games, plus hope the Grizzlies lose at home in their season-finale to 1-28 Detroit.

As Nagy said, probably not likely.

But the eighth-year coach did see some positive signs from their latest outing that could pay dividends down the road.

Sophomore forward Brandon Noel had 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. And while fifth-year wing Tanner Holden had modest stats with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists, he impacted the game in other ways.

Trey Calvin was his usual efficient self, getting 25 points while taking an absurdly low 12 shots, but the Raiders have needed more from his supporting cast.

“Brandon gave great effort the whole game, but he was productive in the second half,” Nagy said. “How Tanner and Brandon, in particular, played in the second half, if we get that the rest of the year, we’ll be pretty good.”

Noel’s three rejections equaled his career high (he’s done it three other times).

“One was on his own guy right at the end of the shot clock. He did a nice job there. The other two were where he stepped across and helped,” Nagy said.

“He was on the offensive glass in the second half. They couldn’t keep him off it. I don’t know if I’ve seen him rebound like that this year, where he was chasing every shot. It’s what I’ve been trying to get him to do.”

Holden had one block and helped the Raiders out-score the Titans, 50-37, after halftime by being proficient on both ends of the floor.

“Tanner was super active cutting. They both made plays at the rim defensively for us,” Nagy said.

“In the first half, Detroit shot so many layups, and we were just standing around watching them shoot layups instead of challenging them. In the second half, Brandon and Tanner really did a nice job of challenging people at the rim and making it much more difficult to score.”

Holden is averaging 16.0 points, about four fewer than he did in 2021-22. And he seems to be content in his second stint with the Raiders to let Calvin be the lead scorer.

But Nagy doesn’t want Holden to become too passive.

“Energy wise, he was just at a different level in the second half,” the coach said.

“I’ve seen it some, but if we can continue to get that the rest of the way, it just puts a lot of pressure on people.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Oakland, 3 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410