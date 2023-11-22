Wright State basketball: Raiders fade in second half, fall in tourney semifinals

Wright State went to the Gulf Coast Showcase against a strong mid-major field with designs on winning the title — and took a step in the right direction with a relatively easy quarterfinal win.

But after a ho-hum second half in the semifinals against Hofstra — including a dismal final five minutes — the Raiders will have to settle for a third-place showing at best.

They dropped an 85-76 decision Tuesday, allowing the Pride to shoot 61% in the second half and finish the game on an 18-5 run.

Wright State (1-4) will meet Illinois State (3-2) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation game. Hofstra (3-2) will face High Point (3-2) at 7:30 for the championship.

“The problem is our second-half defense. That’s what has to change for us,” coach Scott Nagy said on his post-game radio show.

“We gave up 51 points last night and 47 tonight. It’s not the offense. … Our transition defense wasn’t very good at all. They had several wide-open layups.”

The Raiders jumped out to leads of 13-1 and 17-4 early in the game and led 48-38 at halftime.

But that evaporated in the first eight minutes of the second half.

Hofstra shot 49.2% overall. The Raiders’ first four opponents shot a combined 54.8% from the field and averaged 89.3 points.

After falling behind by four, Wright State surged ahead, 71-67, with 5:03 to go after Tanner Holden made two baskets and four free throws over a one-minute, 36-second span.

But the Pride scored the next seven points, including a three-point play by 6-foot guard Jaquan Carlos, to fuel a 12-2 run to take control.

The Raiders had four straight empty possessions (two turnovers and two missed jumpers).

All five starters reached double figures: Brandon Noel had 17, Holden 15, A.J. Braun 12, Trey Calvin 11 and Alex Huibregtse 10.

Calvin, averaging 26.3 points, was held to 3-of-14 shooting.

The Raiders had 13 turnovers, which led to 22 points for Hofstra.

“That’s been a theme for us. We just haven’t taken very good care of the ball. A lot of them are turning into layups for the other team,” Nagy said.

“This is very disappointing for all of us. But what’s important is how we respond to it.”

Illinois State dropped a 74-72 decision to High Point in the other semifinal, going scoreless over the final 2:26.

The Redbirds beat Long Beach State in quarterfinals, 61-52.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Wright State vs. Illinois State, 5 p.m., 101.5, 1410