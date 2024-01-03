Wright State basketball: Raiders need Noel to keep producing

But he was erratic through the first 10 games this season, scoring just 22 points in the first three outings, pouring in 69 in the next four and then settling for 38 in the three after that.

He was a preseason second-team all-league pick and was averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds and shooting 45.7% — solid numbers for most players, but short of expectations for someone with his upside.

“Brandon really struggled to finish — I mean, just simple shots,” coach Scott Nagy said.

“He went like a month where he couldn’t even make a layup in practice.”

No one wants to declare yet that Noel is back, but he’s certainly showed flashes in the last two weeks.

He finished one rebound shy of posting a double-double in three consecutive games (he sat out against Muskingum with a sore knee): 25 points and 12 rebounds against Miami, 10 and nine at Green Bay and 16 and 10 at Milwaukee.

“It’s more like a mental battle, how I play sometimes,” said Noel, who is a senior academically after redshirting two years. “I feel like I’ve been working through it for a long time. Sometimes I feel like I’ve turned a corner, and then I take two steps back.

“It’s something I’m fighting to improve and get over so I can keep playing like I should.”

Nagy has often said he wishes Noel would see himself as others do.

His teammates also would say he’s one player who shouldn’t have confidence issues.

“I always knew he was going to be a good player. He had all the tools,” fifth-year wing Tanner Holden said. “I think the biggest thing for him is realizing how good he is.

“The potential he has is unmatched. His versatility is his biggest thing. He can guard (every position). There are so many doors to be unlocked with him.”

Noel, who is averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and shooting 49.2%, is the sixth Raider to be named HL freshman (or newcomer) of the year, joining Loudon Love in 2017-18, Julius Mays in 2011-12, Cain Doliboa in 2001-02, Jesse Deister in 2000-01 and Vitaly Potapenko in 1994-95.

“He’s getting closer,” Nagy said, though he was quick add where the Chillicothe product could be impacting games more.

“All that’s great, but defensively, we want him to be better. Those three guys who play a lot for us — Trey (Calvin), Tanner and Brandon — are all very efficient players. They’re going to play a lot of minutes. But in order for us to win, those three guys in particular have got to be better on defense

“We need our best to play better. And they would tell you the same thing.”

MOVING UP: Trey Calvin set a team record for career games played last weekend at 135, and he’s soaring up the all-time scoring list.

He has 1,792 points, which is tied with Love (2017-21) for third.

DaShaun Wood (2003-2007) is second at 1,849 and Bill Edwards (1989-93) first at 2,303.

Holden, who has played 106 games, has 1,723 points and just passed Vernard Hollins (2001-04) for sixth.

Up next is Keion Brooks (1995-99) at 1,766 and Vaughn Duggins (2006-11) at 1,777.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Cleveland State at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN2, 101.5, 1410