Wright State basketball: Raiders seem to have found the winning formula with new lineup

“Sometimes you search, and it’s not like we knew exactly what we were doing. But we have enough experience to know sometimes it can help guys. It’s worked out for us,” coach Scott Nagy said.

Not that it was easy. Sitting Amari Davis, a preseason second-team all-league pick, has been agonizing for the coach, but he’s ecstatic over the positive results.

The Raiders averaged 79.5 points in their first 21 games and 87.8 in their last six.

Their 3-point totals have gone from 5.6 to 6.5 per game, while their shooting has inched up from 35.5% to 36.5.

But those meager jumps from the arc don’t tell the whole story.

The threat of Huibregtse, Welage and star guard Trey Calvin letting it fly has forced teams to extend their defense, creating more room for everyone.

Welage is shooting 46.9% from 3, Huibregtse 40.7 and Calvin 35.8.

“To be able to play Alex and Andrew out on the floor, it’s just a different dynamic to our offense because it’s two really good shooters,” Nagy said. “It spreads the defense and allows us to throw the ball in a little more.

“If you’re playing Trey and Amari and Tim (Finke) together — which we did a lot — it’s a lot of mid-range jump shots. Teams are tighter (defensively), and it’s hard to get good shots.”

Nagy made another dramatic change in 2020-21, going big with forward Grant Basile becoming a starter with center Loudon Love.

The Raiders were a middling 7-3 when he made the move, but they went 11-2 after that and won the HL regular-season title.

The bold maneuver this year has unleashed redshirt freshman forward Brandon Noel, who shook off a mini-slump to average 15.3 points the last three games, going 17 of 26 from the field and 12 of 12 on foul shots.

“When we went on the road up to Wisconsin (Jan. 26-28), he averaged 26½ points and 15 rebounds. And I think it freaked him out. It scared him — like, oh my goodness, they’re going to start counting on me. I don’t know if he was ready for that,” Nagy said.

“He had a four-game stretch where he was a little bit spooked. But he’s really settled down again and is playing fantastic.”

The 6-foot-8 Noel is first in the league and 20th nationally in field-goal shooting at 61.3%. He’s helped the Raiders shoot a glittering 50.3%, a mark bettered by only Gonzaga (52.0) and Colgate (50.6).

“He’s probably the best athlete out on the floor, and most people don’t understand that. We feel he’s the top freshman in the league,” Nagy said, before adding:

“It’s a little bit like he’d be a super-super freshman since he’s been in school three years. But he’s doing a great job for us and giving us a lot of versatility.”

Sub center A.J. Braun also seems to have regained his mojo since coming off the bench, averaging 12.3 points the last six games to bump his average to 10.0, third on the team.

He’s hiked his shooting percentage to 63.5. He doesn’t have enough attempts to qualify for league or national stats, but the program record of 64.2% might be within range. Mike Nahar set it in 1992-93.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Cleveland State, 7 p.m., ESPNU, 980