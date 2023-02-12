Wright State bowlers roll to championship title

The Wright State men have bowled their way to back-to-back American Heartland Bowling Association conference championship titles.
The conference title is based on finishes throughout the season in seven AHBA tournaments. The Raiders won the Toledo tournament and placed second in two other events. They compiled enough points to win the championship despite only competing in six of the seven tournaments.
The Raiders returned from the final conference tournament Sunday with more than a team trophy as sophomores Brent Shroyer and Angelo Biondo were both named to the Varsity Men’s All-Conference first team and coach Jeremy Fleck earned the AHBA Men’s Coach of the Year award. Fleck was quick to share the credit for his recognition.
“It’s the culmination of all of our hard work,” he said. “I don’t look at it as a coaching award, it’s a team award. It shows what can happen when everyone buys into the process.”
While the AHBA championship is a point of pride for the Raiders, the Wright State men have their sights set beyond league accolades.
“We want to go back to nationals,” Fleck said.
It’s been more than a decade since the Raiders men’s team has advanced to the United States Bowling Congress Intercollegiate Team Championship. The top four teams from each sectional advance to the national tournament. Wright State finished 6th last year, but Fleck believes this year’s squad is better prepared for the post-season.
“We brought in a lot of young talent last year and those guys are now prepared for this,” Fleck said. “These guys have gelled and bonded and know what to expect.”
While sectional assignments are still a few weeks away, the Raiders have one more regular-season tournament as they will compete in the 54th Annual Columbia 300 Hoosier Classic February 17-19 in Indianapolis. With close to 80 men’s teams from across the country vying for the title, the Hoosier Classic will be a good warm up for the postseason.
“It’s also the last stage before we decide on the eight guys we’ll take to sectionals,” Fleck said. “We have 11 guys for eight spots right now.”
