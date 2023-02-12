Wright State bowlers roll to championship title

“We want to go back to nationals,” Fleck said.

It’s been more than a decade since the Raiders men’s team has advanced to the United States Bowling Congress Intercollegiate Team Championship. The top four teams from each sectional advance to the national tournament. Wright State finished 6th last year, but Fleck believes this year’s squad is better prepared for the post-season.

“We brought in a lot of young talent last year and those guys are now prepared for this,” Fleck said. “These guys have gelled and bonded and know what to expect.”

While sectional assignments are still a few weeks away, the Raiders have one more regular-season tournament as they will compete in the 54th Annual Columbia 300 Hoosier Classic February 17-19 in Indianapolis. With close to 80 men’s teams from across the country vying for the title, the Hoosier Classic will be a good warm up for the postseason.

“It’s also the last stage before we decide on the eight guys we’ll take to sectionals,” Fleck said. “We have 11 guys for eight spots right now.”