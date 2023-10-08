Wright State men’s bowling build on camaraderie and coachability

It’s all about attitude for the Wright State Raiders this season.

“We have a lot of new faces this year, so our goal is to keep it a positive atmosphere,” WSU men’s bowling coach Jeremy Symonds said. “We want to keep moving forward.”

With seven freshmen on the 15-man roster, there are almost as many new faces as there are familiar ones this season. Symonds himself is in his first year as head coach after a few years as an assistant. With the season barely underway, the focus on the positive is already noticeable.

“We may not have the same skill level as we have had some years, but the positivity and team bonding are the best I’ve seen,” Raiders senior Nathan Minzler said. “The biggest strength I’ve seen in our team is the coachability and willingness to learn.”

Symonds is confident that camaraderie and coachability will go a long way toward building a successful season.

“From just the first practice to the first tournament, they are really gelling – working toward one goal as one team,” he said.

Minzler, along with fellow senior Elijah Martini, has taken on a leadership role this season for the young team and is excited by the Raiders’ potential. Both the varsity and junior varsity squads had solid performances at the Bulldog Bash in Louisville, Ky., finishing fifth and second, respectively.

“The first tournament is definitely something we can use as a test,” Minzler said. “It helps us determine what we need to start focusing on.”

Symonds’ coaching technique is a holistic one.

“I look at the whole approach, from the first step to the release,” he said. “If their mechanics aren’t good, I don’t see how they can be successful.”

And beyond the mechanics is the positive mindset.

“One of our goals is to make the whole season enjoyable and have as much fun as we can.” Minzler said. “Whether we are winning or losing, good competition or not, we need to stay positive.”

That isn’t to say the Raiders aren’t also focused on strikes, spares and tournament titles. Among the season goals is winning the Collegiate Club Championship – a title they claimed in 2022 – and making it a three-peat as American Heartland Bowling Association conference champions.

“We definitely have a target on our backs after winning the past two years, but that’s fine with us,” Symonds said.

The Raiders faithful will have a few opportunities to see the Wright State men compete close to home at the Orange & Black Classic (Oct. 21-22) and the Raider Classic (Nov. 11-12).