Wright State opens Horizon League schedule on Nov. 29

The Wright State Raiders will play the first of 20 Horizon League men’s basketball games on Nov. 29 at the Nutter Center against IUPUI.
The Horizon League released the full conference schedule Tuesday. Wright State, which finished 18-15 overall and 10-10 in the Horizon League last season, plays that one early league game before moving fully into conference play in late December.
Wright State’s complete non-conference schedule has not been announced. It did announce in July it will play in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla., in November. It plays Louisiana at 5 p.m. Nov. 20 in the first round. On the second day of the tournament on Nov. 21, it will play Buffalo or Hofstra. Possible opponents on Nov. 22 are Iona, High Point, Long Beach State and Illinois State.
Other non-conference games have been announced by other schools or in online reports. Those games are:
· Wright State will play at Colorado State on Nov. 10, according to a report by the D1 Docket.
· Toledo will play at Wright State on Nov. 14.
· Wright State will play the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington on Nov. 16.
· Wright State will play at Davidson on Dec. 2, according to a report by the D1 Docket. Davidson won 102-97 in double overtime in the season opener at Wright State last year.
· Muskingum, a Division III school, will play at Wright State on Dec. 22.
Here’s the full Horizon League schedule. Times will be announced at a later date.
OPPONENT INFO
Nov. 29, vs. IUPUI
Dec. 29, at Green Bay
Dec. 31, at Milwaukee
Jan. 4, vs. Cleveland State
Jan. 6, at Purdue Fort Wayne
Jan. 10, at Robert Morris
Jan. 12, at Youngstown State
Jan. 18, vs. Green Bay
Jan. 20, vs. Milwaukee
Jan. 25, at Cleveland State
Jan. 28, at IUPUI
Feb. 1, vs. Youngstown State
Feb. 4, at Northern Kentucky
Feb. 8, vs. Detroit Mercy
Feb. 10, vs. Oakland
Feb. 17, vs. Robert Morris
Feb. 22, at Detroit Mercy
Feb. 25, at Oakland
Feb. 28, at Purdue Fort Wayne
March 2, vs. Northern Kentucky
About the Author