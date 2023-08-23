Wright State opens Horizon League schedule on Nov. 29

The Wright State Raiders will play the first of 20 Horizon League men’s basketball games on Nov. 29 at the Nutter Center against IUPUI.

The Horizon League released the full conference schedule Tuesday. Wright State, which finished 18-15 overall and 10-10 in the Horizon League last season, plays that one early league game before moving fully into conference play in late December.

Wright State’s complete non-conference schedule has not been announced. It did announce in July it will play in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla., in November. It plays Louisiana at 5 p.m. Nov. 20 in the first round. On the second day of the tournament on Nov. 21, it will play Buffalo or Hofstra. Possible opponents on Nov. 22 are Iona, High Point, Long Beach State and Illinois State.

Other non-conference games have been announced by other schools or in online reports. Those games are:

· Wright State will play at Colorado State on Nov. 10, according to a report by the D1 Docket.

· Toledo will play at Wright State on Nov. 14.

· Wright State will play the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington on Nov. 16.

· Wright State will play at Davidson on Dec. 2, according to a report by the D1 Docket. Davidson won 102-97 in double overtime in the season opener at Wright State last year.

· Muskingum, a Division III school, will play at Wright State on Dec. 22.

Here’s the full Horizon League schedule. Times will be announced at a later date.

OPPONENT INFO

Nov. 29, vs. IUPUI

Dec. 29, at Green Bay

Dec. 31, at Milwaukee

Jan. 4, vs. Cleveland State

Jan. 6, at Purdue Fort Wayne

Jan. 10, at Robert Morris

Jan. 12, at Youngstown State

Jan. 18, vs. Green Bay

Jan. 20, vs. Milwaukee

Jan. 25, at Cleveland State

Jan. 28, at IUPUI

Feb. 1, vs. Youngstown State

Feb. 4, at Northern Kentucky

Feb. 8, vs. Detroit Mercy

Feb. 10, vs. Oakland

Feb. 17, vs. Robert Morris

Feb. 22, at Detroit Mercy

Feb. 25, at Oakland

Feb. 28, at Purdue Fort Wayne

March 2, vs. Northern Kentucky