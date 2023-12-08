Wright State pulls away late to top Bethel

The NAIA team from Mishawaka, Ind., jumped ahead, 20-16, and didn’t give up the lead until A.J. Braun scored inside with six minutes to go before halftime.

The Raiders led just 40-37 at the break.

“You could sense it from our team the entire game. Our emotions were not very good,” Nagy said.

“Our starters were flat. It was an opportunity for your bench guys to come in and give you energy, and they didn’t, either.”

It was a five-point game with 12 minutes to go and a six-point spread with 8:31 left.

The Raiders finally asserted themselves after that, pulling away for an 81-62 win Thursday to improve to 4-5.

They’ve won all 11 games they’ve played against non-D-I’s in eight years under Nagy, but their average winning margin had been 35 points.

They’ve had two other 19-point wins in those 11, but none closer than that.

“I think it’s important, whoever you play, to have respect for them. We go play people who have never heard of Wright State, and I think it’s hard for them to prepare for us. And I KNOW we have good players. There’s just good players everywhere,” Nagy said.

Trey Calvin had 20 points, Alex Huibregtse 13, Brandon Noel 12 (all in the first half), Tanner Holden 11 and Braun 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“Against a team like this — from the NAIA — it’s always tough to get ready emotionally for all of us. In the second half, we kind of turned it around,” Calvin said. “We brought energy and were talking more.”

Nagy didn’t waste any time subbing. Drey Carter, named the Horizon League freshman of the week Monday, entered with 18:37 left in the first half.

After an early turnover, Nagy signaled for Logan Woods to go in at 17:05.

Carter and Woods also subbed in at 18:32 of the second half.

“If you’re not ready to play — and it doesn’t take long to see — then it’s time to go,” Nagy said.

Wright State had just a 41-38 rebounding edge against a team that plays in the Crossroads League for small Christian colleges. The Pilots did win the NCCAA national title last season and made the NAIA tourney, losing in the first round while finishing 20-13.

The game was an exhibition for them, so they’re still 7-2.

James Anderson, a 6-foot-8 senior from Dayton Christian, picked up his third foul with 8:33 left in the first half and went to the bench. He still finished with six points and a team-high nine rebounds.

“I spent more time watching film of these guys than anybody we’ve played — to make sure I was ready, to make sure our players were ready and they KNEW I was. I was just trying to send the right message,” said Nagy, who took some blame for not having his players more dialed in.

“You have to be emotionally ready — and I’m not just talking about the kids. I’m in that boat with them.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and it’s a bad deal when you win by 19, and you go in the locker roo, and it feels like a loss.”

TUESDAY’S GAME

Western Kentucky at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410