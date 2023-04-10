Wright State women’s basketball: Coveted area recruit picks Raiders

Landing the 5-7 lefty is the biggest coup so far in the Hoffman era. She led Tri-Village to its first state title and a 30-0 record this season while finishing with the most career 3′s in the state with 401.

She was runner-up for the Ohio Miss Basketball award and was named the Division IV player of the year. She averaged 21 points, scoring 2,001 for her career.

Before signing with Marshall, she’d been heavily recruited by MAC schools and even took a visit to the Naval Academy (military life wasn’t for her).

Even though the Raiders finished 8-24 last season, they jumped to the front of the line because of their four-guard offense and emphasis on the 3.

They averaged the second-most treys nationally with 10.1 per game, were sixth in attempts at 27.8 and 22nd in percentage at 36.4.

Hoffman has to wait until Sagester signs her letter-of-intent before talking about her, but the player’s father, Tri-Village boys coach Josh Sagester, who captured a state title in 2015, said:

“It’s no secret — she obviously can make shots. There’s a difference between takers and makers. Makers are hard to find. And the range she has takes that to a whole other dimension.”

Rylee has been known for connecting from well beyond the arc.

“She also makes other players better. Her IQ and her passing get overshadowed by her shot-making. Being a coach’s daughter, she’s been around it ever since she could walk. She’s a winner,” he said.

The Patriots beat Toledo Christian in the state finals, 52-50, at UD Arena. Sagester had a team-high 20 points.

She was named the Ohio MVP in the Ohio-Kentucky All-Star game Saturday at Thomas More University, scoring 17 points with five 3′s in a losing effort.

She’s one of only 14 players nationally to tally at least 400 threes, a skill she started honing in middle school.

“I definitely wasn’t as good then as I am now. But it was a lot of time and repetitions in the gym, working on mechanics. Even if I’m not at my best on game nights, I’m right back there in the morning working on my shot again,” she said.

Her college coach probably sees a lot of herself in Sagester. Hoffman is Cedarville University’s all-time leader in 3′s.

“I’ll have to challenge her — maybe play a game of H-O-R-S-E and see how that goes,” Sagester said with a laugh.