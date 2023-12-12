Wright State women’s basketball: Raiders’ momentum slowed in loss to Falcons

They shot just 28.6% (18 of 63), which is their lowest clip since hitting 26.2% against Oakland in coach Kari Hoffman’s first year in 2021-22.

They also were only 4 of 22 from 3. They had been hitting 44% overall and 37.4% on 3′s.

“We knew it would be hard to score in this game. They defend, and they defend really well,” Hoffman said.

“They’re not helping off anywhere, so we were having to make tough shots around the rim and then drill the open 3′s, and we didn’t do that. It was a bad game to shoot bad.”

Wright State set an all-time program attendance record of 7,574 on its yearly Education Day, drawing students from eighth grade to pre-school and teachers and chaperones from 35 area schools.

The previous record was 4,762 against UConn on Dec. 31, 2001.

“It was full of energy, that’s for sure,” Hoffman said. “I do think our players maybe had a little nerves. They haven’t played in front of a crowd of 7,000 probably too many times.

“I think that sped us up a bit. We just didn’t look like ourselves.

“But I’m not going to blame the crowd on that. They were great. They were cheering for us when they were supposed to, and they were bringing the energy. We just didn’t have our best game today.”

Layne Ferrell had 16 points and Rachel Loobie 14 for Wright State (6-4).

Morgan Sharps led four players in double figures with 19 for Bowling Green (6-2).

The Falcons, who shot 50%, went 31-6 last season and were picked fourth out of 12 teams in the MAC preseason poll. They have wins over Xavier, Cleveland State and Duquesne.

Alexis Hutchison, named the Horizon League player of the week Monday after scoring 32 points against Eastern Illinois, finished 1 of 10 from the field for two points. She was averaging 18.7 points.

“It was one of those games where she had to make plays for other people. I think she knew that. She had a couple ‘takes’ in transition, and she just missed at the rim,” Hoffman said.

“We were kind of short across the board. It felt like all of our shots were maybe a little rushed.”

MONDAY’S GAME

Wright State at West Virginia, 10 a.m., ESPN+