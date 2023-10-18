Wright State women’s soccer: Raiders in second, shooting for tourney bye

FAIRBORN — Wright State women’s soccer coach Travis Sobers didn’t want to lean so heavily on freshmen — that’s normally not a blueprint for success, of course — but he didn’t have much choice.

Five starters this season were high school seniors a year ago, and nine newcomers in all are getting meaningful minutes.

But the Raiders, picked seventh in the Horizon League preseason poll, are alone in second with two matches to go. And while they’ve been able to count on some veteran stalwarts, they couldn’t have gotten as far as they have if their freshmen weren’t playing so fearlessly.

“I was really happy with the recruiting year. But because of injuries to some key kids, we’ve had to throw them in. And they’ve responded very well,” Sobers said.

“We’ve had some growing pains with some of the losses, but we’ve shown we trust them in those roles regardless of the mistakes.”

Asked about ending up with far more hits than misses in that group, the third-year coach chuckled and said: “I really lucked out — knock on wood. I hope I can bring in a couple more classes just like this one.”

Despite their youth, the Raiders not only have put themselves in position to make the six-team league tourney, but they also have a shot at a top-two finish and getting a first-round bye for the first time in 10 years.

They’re 4-2-2 in the conference and have 14 points (three points for a win, one for a tie).

They play at Cleveland State on Saturday and home against Northern Kentucky on Oct. 25.

Milwaukee, which has won the last five HL tourneys and has captured at least a share of the regular-season crown in 21 of the last 23 years, is in first at 6-0-2.

Robert Morris, Oakland and IUPUI have 13 points, and NKU and Detroit Mercy 12.

All of the contenders are back in action Saturday.

“The league is so competitive. Even last year, we could have finished as high as second or as low as seventh going into the last game,” said Sobers, whose team finished tied for third.

“The next two games, there’s going to be a lot of jostling for position. I’m just happy we’ve given ourselves the chance to play games that matter this late in the year. That’s where we wanted to be.”

The Raiders, 6-5-4 overall, are coming off a 1-1 tie at Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.

They fell behind, 1-0, and had been 0-5 when giving up an opening goal, which made the draw almost feel like a win.

Olivia Mace, a junior from Centerville, scored the first goal of her career to make it 1-1, and the defenses took over after that.

Mace also had an assist in a 1-0 win against Detroit Mercy and was named the league offensive player of the week Monday.

“She was so happy after the game,” Sobers said. “I didn’t realize it was her first goal, because she’s played with us so long. I just figured she’d scored for us. But she couldn’t have picked a better time to put one in the back of the net and get us back in the game.”

Fifth-year forward Kaylin Helinski has a team-best seven points (three goals, one assist). Senior midfielder Lauren Borchert and freshman midfielder Caitlin Burger have five points each.

The 2022 league offensive player of the year, fifth-year forward Marcella Sizer, has two goals and is finally recovered from a foot injury that was slowing her down.

“We’re now seeing the Marcella we had last year,” Sobers said.

He added: “The upperclassmen have embraced that leadership role and have brought those young kids along.”

The Raiders, who haven’t won a league tourney game since 2017, have been out-scored, 24-13, this year and have the second-lowest goal average in the league.

But they’ve been tough in tight games. They’ve given up 19 goals in their five losses but just another five in their six wins and four ties.

They’re also 2-1-2 in their last five matches, and Sobers believes they’re playing their best soccer of the year.

“We’re putting together more good halves, and we’re getting better,” he said.

“You see the growth. I do believe there’s levels we can still get to, and I hope it’s in the next couple games. But we’re trending upward.”