Strategy change not needed, just improvement ahead of Wright State’s game vs. Miami

The Raiders have been getting carved up by opponents so far. They’re last in the Horizon League in scoring defense at 80.0 per game, which is why they’re sitting at 4-6.

They’ve given up by far the most points through 10 games in Nagy’s eight years and have the highest average at Wright State since the 1993-94 team allowed 81.6 in a 2-8 start.

But while he’s hinted at trying some zone defenses, Nagy said this week he’s shelved that idea.

“I don’t see us changing a whole lot — just because I don’t really believe in it,” he said.

“I’ve gone my whole life this way, and I know what works for us if kids will believe in it and buy in.”

Defenses, though, are under more duress these days because of ever-increasing athleticism of players and a subtle change in how the sport is being officiated.

Refs have become much more lenient with traveling violations. What started in the NBA years ago with the Euro-step — and has evolved even more in recent seasons to allow another step (or two) beyond that — has seeped into the college game.

Wright State dropped a 91-84 decision to Western Kentucky last week, and the Hilltoppers scored on four or five drives that would have been whistled for traveling in past seasons.

“(The NCAA) tells you every year traveling is going to be an emphasis, and it never really is,” Nagy said. “On the other hand, it’s the same for both teams. I don’t have any beef with it.

“There was probably only one missed travel on them that I saw. Other than that, it wasn’t a big deal.”

Nagy is more focused on his team’s shortcomings and its inability to keep foes from getting to the rim.

“We gave up 24 layups. You can’t win games like that,” he said. “We’re just trying to out-score people right now, and we’re not capable of doing that.”

The Raiders are 329th out of 362 teams in defensive efficiency, giving up 1.112 points per possession.

That figure is jarring with Nagy putting such a priority on getting stops, but it likely will come down a bit when they start facing the less daunting league schedule.

They finished 138th in 2022-23 (.997 points per possession), 229th two years ago (1.017) and 16th in 2020-21 (.912).

“We just haven’t been very smart. It’s amazing how many mistakes we’re making. I’m just blown away by it,” Nagy said.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

MIAMI COMING: The RedHawks are 4-5 after losing eight of their top 10 leading scorers from last season. They were projected to finish in a sixth-place tie with Bowling Green in the MAC preseason poll.

They should get a lift with the return of 6-foot-8, 305-center Anderson Mirambeaux, who has been out all year.

The RedHawks need his help on the boards. They have a minus-6.0 rebounding margin per game, which is tied for 330th in the nation.

He had seven points and six rebounds in the Raiders’ 88-80 road win last season.

“He averaged 14 points a game last year, so they’ll look a lot different than they have all year,” Nagy said.

The RedHawks have a 21-17 all-time series lead, but Nagy is 5-2 against them with the Raiders. He’s 12-8 against the MAC.

NORRIS REDSHIRTING: Wright State’s Keaton Norris, a 6-foot sophomore guard, is being redshirted this year. He started 13 games last season and played in all 33 games, averaging 20.6 minutes and 3.0 points.

But Trey Calvin’s decision to come back for a fifth season meant a reduced role for the Hilliard Bradley product.

“It was mostly his decision,” Nagy said. “We tried a little bit last year to play both of them together, and it didn’t really work out. He felt like he wasn’t going to see the time he wanted to see.”

TUESDAY’S GAME

Miami at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410, 980, 1450