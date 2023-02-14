Wright State’s Noel earns HL weekly honor

Noel averaged 27.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game as he tallied a career-high 32 points at Green Bay and followed that with a 23-point effort in the win over HL-leading Milwaukee as Wright State went 2-0 on the week.

For the week, Noel averaged just shy of 37 minutes while shooting a sizzling 79 percent from the floor. He also had four blocks, three steals and three assists.