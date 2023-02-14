Wright State’s Noel earns HL weekly honor

Wright State’s Brandon Noel was the Horizon League Freshman of the Week on Monday for the second straight week.
Noel averaged 27.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game as he tallied a career-high 32 points at Green Bay and followed that with a 23-point effort in the win over HL-leading Milwaukee as Wright State went 2-0 on the week.
For the week, Noel averaged just shy of 37 minutes while shooting a sizzling 79 percent from the floor. He also had four blocks, three steals and three assists.
Wright State returns to the court Friday night at Cleveland State.
