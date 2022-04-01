Xavier rallies past Texas A&M for 1st NIT title since 1958

Quenton Jackson had 23 points for the Aggies (27-13), left out of the NCAA Tournament despite reaching the SEC final, where they lost to Tennessee. It was a surprising snub by the selection committee that drew criticism from Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams and others.

After getting over their disappointment, the Aggies nearly took the consolation prize.

In a championship game with 17 lead changes, Adam Kunkel made one of two free throws to give Xavier a 71-70 advantage with 1:28 left.

Jackson was fouled by Odom on a drive and sank both free throws to put the Aggies in front with 27 seconds remaining.

Texas A&M blocked a shot out of bounds on the other end, and Xavier inbounded from the baseline. Jones found Nunge inside and he wheeled into the lane and banked in a turnaround shot that put Xavier ahead 73-72.

After a timeout by the Aggies, they still had a chance to win it. Tyrece Radford dribbled up the left side and tossed up a runner from the 3-point line that rimmed out.

Nunge grabbed the rebound at the buzzer.

Radford finished with 15 points and Hassan Diarra, a New York City native, added 12 for Texas A&M.

Hayes took over when head coach Travis Steele was fired following Xavier’s victory over Cleveland State in the first round of the NIT.

Sean Miller, the former Arizona coach, was hired for his second stint at Xavier and will now take charge of the program. A smiling Miller watched from the MSG stands Thursday night.