Young Bengals safeties shine in preseason opener vs. Packers

CINCINNATI — Nick Scott said last week he knows the turnover at the Cincinnati Bengals’ safety position is a big storyline this preseason, but the veteran newcomer remains confident he and the young guys who will be stepping in beside him are up to the task of maintaining the high standard set by those before them.

On Friday in the preseason opener, a trio of first- and second-year players showed why there is optimism at that position despite the loss of Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell in free agency.

First-year starter Dax Hill made a dazzling play for a pass breakup that might have prevented a score, 2022 draft pick Tycen Anderson had two interceptions, including a pick-6 for the team’s only touchdown, and rookie Jordan Battle had a tackle for loss on a blitz and a pass breakup batting away what would have been a 19-yard touchdown for the Packers.

All three stood out among the best performers of the game.

“There’s always room for improvement, but I feel like we definitely had a good start,” Hill said of the young safeties. “Over these last few weeks we’ve been trying to figure out how we’re gonna create that turnover and have a good season in terms of just coming together as a secondary so I feel like today showed that.”

The safety play hasn’t necessarily stood out in training camp to this point, but there also haven’t been too many noticeable mistakes.

Hill, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2022, had a solid preseason as a rookie last year when Bates sat out of training camp until the last minute to get ready for the season; however, after Bates arrived, Hill’s role diminished and he only played 45 snaps at safety.

Now it seems he is picking up right where he left off last preseason. He was the only projected starter to play Friday but felt like he needed those reps.

“Based on last year, I feel like I needed this game just to get my rhythm back, flow back, playing football the way I’m used to playing it,” Hill said. “So, that was a good starting point.”

“Really, that’s how I kind of approach the game,” he added, when asked about looking comfortable despite limited playing time last year. “That’s my style of play just going into the game really poised and not trying to overthink the situation. I’ve been playing this game for so long, it’s just second nature to me.”

Hill played the first three series and that ended his day, but he said he wouldn’t mind playing more because preseason is the time to correct things for the season. He doesn’t feel like he’s fully got his rhythm back but “there are still steps to take” to get to where he wants to be.

Anderson, meanwhile, felt rewarded after putting in a lot of work to get back to where he felt he was this time last year before he suffered a hamstring injury that ended his rookie season before it even officially began. He had a chance to show some things in the first two preseason games last year, but then spent the rest of the season rehabbing.

“It’s for sure rewarding,” Anderson said. “Obviously I put in a lot of hard work to get to this position, so I’m just excited to be in those moments and take advantage of my opportunities.”

Anderson said he didn’t feel like he needed to make a bunch of splash plays to make up for lost time, but it felt going “just being in that environment and being able to make big plays” in front of his family and friends.

“I wouldn’t say it was pressure at all because I know that if I remain healthy and just take care of my body, which is a big thing I’m trying to do this season, I know when I do that and I’m able to play and just fly around out there, the sky is the limit for myself,” Anderson said.

Battle, a third-round pick out of Alabama, just returned to full team activities after being limited by tightness he was feeling after the first week of camp, but he ended up playing a team-high 76 percent of the defensive snaps.

Despite not participating in 11-on-11s for almost a week, he said he felt like he was “back to normal.”

“I feel like I played to a high standard, had a lot of high energy going into the game and that energy sustained,” Battle said. “Nice to be out there making plays again, felt good and I’m happy and ready for many more.”

Like the others, Battle noted there is room for improvement and adjustments to make this week ahead of the second preseason game at Atlanta on Friday, but he was glad to see others stepping up at the safety position as well.

“We showed a big jump (Friday), winning the turnover battle and obviously there’s room to get better,” Battle said. “We made some bad plays, made some great plays, so obviously there’s always room for improvement, the biggest room in the world, so I’m happy for the effort we gave on the field and hoping for the win next week.”

Notes from practice: Although Joe Burrow was seen tossing before the game Friday, he remained out of practice when the Bengals returned to work Sunday. ... Right guard Alex Cappa, punter Drue Chrisman and linebacker Logan Wilson were all back and practicing after missing time because of injuries. Cappa had a minor lower leg issue that sidelined him for about a week, and Wilson did not participate in the last practice open to media Wednesday. He was wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg Sunday. Chrisman was making his training camp debut Sunday after a medical issue sent him to the hospital the first day of practice July 26. ... Three players who were injured Friday in the preseason opener were not practicing Sunday, including linebacker Joe Bachie (chest), tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion) and safety Yusuf Corker (hamstring).

