Areas of fog this morning; Warm today with chance of showers, storms in afternoon

Credit: Nick Graham

7 hours ago
This morning there will be areas of fog, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and warm, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The high will be around 79 degrees.

Tonight will be breezy with decreasing clouds as temperatures fall to a low around 51 degrees. Wind gusts could reach as high as 23 mph.

The rest of the week will be sunny before rain chances return Sunday.

Wednesday will be sunny and mild, with a high around 73 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 48 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer, with the high rising to around 78 degrees.

Thursday night will be cool, with clear skies and a low around 52 degrees.

The high for Friday is expected to reach near 80 degrees.

