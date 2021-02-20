Bitter cold, flurries to start today; Warmer temperatures tomorrow

Today will start out with a chance of flurries and freezing cold, with temperatures in the single digits around 7 a.m. before the sun comes up, and wind chill making it feel a few degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Snow chances will fall away during the morning as temperatures rise to a high around 26 degrees.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to a low of around 13 degrees, though wind chills will make it feel like the single digits.
After that frigid start, on Sunday the NWS predicted we will rise a little bit above freezing to a high of around 38 degrees. Wind will rise throughout the day, leading to a mix of rain and snow Sunday evening.
The NWS forecast rain and snow chances to start soon before dark, with precipitation moving from west to east. Areas along or north of Interstate 70 will likely see a little more snow.
The wintry mix is expected to taper off quickly in the early hours of Monday morning.
Overnight temperatures will hover around freezing, with a low of around 33 degrees.
After snow and rain chances end on Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures only rising a few degrees to a high around 37 degrees. Monday night will be much the same, with lows only falling a few degrees to around 31 degrees.