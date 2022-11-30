Blustery, cold today; Rain expected to return late Friday

dayton-daily-news logo
After a rainy night, today it will be blustery, partly cloudy and cold, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Temperatures will fall from overnight to around 35 degrees by 10 a.m., though gusts as high as 30 mph will make it feel like the mid-20s outside.

Overnight, winds and clouds will gradually decrease as temperatures drop to around 22 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and calmer, with a high around 39 degrees. There will be some more clouds Thursday night, but otherwise the NWS predicted the weather should remain calm, with lows around 27 degrees.

Clouds will gradually build up during the day on Friday, with winds gradually increasing as well. There will be a chance of rain starting just after night falls, with showers becoming likely after midnight.

The rain will be joined by breezy conditions, but temperatures will only dip slightly to a low around 47 degrees overnight.

