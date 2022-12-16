dayton-daily-news logo
Blustery, cold today with scattered snow showers, flurries in afternoon

Weather
By
26 minutes ago

Today will be blustery and cold, with scattered snow showers and flurries starting this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 37 degrees, but wind gusts as high as 28 mph will make it feel like the mid-20s outside.

Overnight, chances for snow showers and flurries will dip, but still linger through dawn on Saturday. Breezy conditions will also continue overnight, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Lows will be around 26 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be a chance of flurries throughout the day under partly sunny skies. Highs will be around 33 degrees.

Snow chances will drop away shortly after sundown, and clouds will gradually decrease as the night goes on. Lows will dop down to around 22 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and freezing cold, with highs only reaching around 31 degrees and light winds making it feel like the low 20s outside.

Clouds will decrease further on Sunday night as temperatures fall to around 20 degrees.

