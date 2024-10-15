Breezy, chilly today with chance of rain this morning

As the days grow shorter and the air gets cooler, Mother Nature has started pulling back the blanket of green foliage to reveal the bright reds, yellows, oranges and browns of autumn at Lincoln Park in Kettering. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Weather
16 minutes ago
Today will be breezy and chilly, with a chance of rain in the morning and gradually decreasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 53 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with lows dropping to around 34 degrees leading to frost forming before dawn on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be sunny, with patchy frost before 9 a.m. Highs will be around 57 degrees.

On Wednesday night, it will be mostly clear, with lows dropping to around 32 degrees for patchy frost after 1 a.m.

There will be widespread frost on Thursday morning until around 9 a.m., and otherwise it will be sunny and slightly warmer, with highs around 63 degrees.

Thursday night will be clear with a low around 36 degrees, leading to patchy frost after 3 a.m.

