Breezy, chilly with chance of rain today

Today will be cloudy, breezy and chilly, with a chance of showers and highs around 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4 a.m. due to additional snow accumulation of up to an inch overnight. The NWS advised drivers to watch for slippery roads.
The chance of showers and breezy winds will continue until around midnight. Temperatures won’t fall much overnight, only dipping slightly to around 40 degrees.
On Saturday it will be mostly cloudy with highs around 49 degrees.
Clouds will decrease overnight for partly cloudy skies as lows fall to around 34 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high around 53 degrees.
Clouds will gradually increase again on Sunday night, with a chance of rain starting after midnight and lows around 43 degrees.
About the Author