Breezy, chilly with more showers; Wintry temperatures expected over weekend

It will be breezy and chilly today, with a chance of showers throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Showers will become likely by the evening and continue through the night. Winds will also pick up in the evening and continue overnight, with gusts between 20-30 mph.
Highs will be around 49 degrees and lows will be around 34 degrees.
Rain will mix with snow a few hours before dawn on Saturday as temperatures fall, briefly changing to just a chance of snow after the sun rises before mixing with a chance of rain again.
Rain chances will gradually trail off on Saturday, mixing with a slight chance of snow in the evening before dropping away as the sun goes down.
It will also be breezy on Saturday, though the NWS did not predict gusty winds like on Friday.
Highs will only be around 39 degrees, with wind chills in the mid- to upper 20s.
Saturday night, clouds will decrease as temperatures fall to around 29 degrees, with partly cloudy skies by dawn on Sunday.
Clouds will continue to gradually clear during the day on Sunday. It will be breezy, with highs around 40 degrees but wind chills in the 20s.
It will be mostly clear Sunday night as temperatures fall to a low around 23 degrees.
