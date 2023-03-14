Breezy, cold today with slight chance of snow

Today will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, with a slight chance of snow through the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will only be around 37 degrees, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Clouds will decrease in the afternoon and evening for clear skies overnight and a low around 20 degrees.
Clear skies will continue during the day on Wednesday, but temperatures will be warmer, with highs around 49 degrees.
On Wednesday night, clouds will gradually increase as temperatures dip to around 32 degrees.
Skies will be partly sunny to begin on Thursday, but clouds will continue to increase for mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. There will be a slight chance of rain starting in the early afternoon that will continue through nightfall.
Highs will be even warmer, with a high around 58 degrees.
On Thursday night, rain chances will continue to rise, with showers likely after midnight. Winds will also gradually pick up, with gusty winds of up to 30 mph before dawn on Friday.
Overnight lows will be around 48 degrees.
