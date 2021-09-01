Breezy, sunny today as cooler, drier air moves in

After some pre-dawn rain, today will be mild, breezy and sunny, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will start with some clouds in the sky, which will clear as the day goes on, for clear skies by nightfall. Winds will fall somewhat in the late evening for light wind during the night.
Highs today will be around 80 degrees, falling to a cool 57 degrees overnight.
Thursday will be warm and sunny, with a high around 80 degrees.
There will be a few more clouds Thursday night, and lows will be a chilly 54 degrees.
Friday will also be mild, with mostly sunny skies and a high around 81 degrees.
Clouds will start to slowly increase again in the evening and overnight, for partly cloudy skies by dawn on Saturday.
Lows will be around 59 degrees.