Breezy with increasing clouds today; Rain expected for Christmas

It will be breezy today, with stronger winds in the afternoon at around 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Skies will be mostly sunny to start the day, though clouds will increase throughout the day for mostly cloudy skies around dark.
Overnight, there will be a slight chance of rain beginning after midnight and continuing through the morning on Friday.
Highs today will be around 46 degrees and lows will be around 41 degrees.
It will be breezy with a slight chance of showers throughout the day on Friday, rising to a chance of rain after dark.
Rain chances will continue to rise overnight, making showers likely starting just before dawn on Christmas.
Temperatures will be mild, with highs around 54 degrees and lows only falling a few degrees to around 50 degrees.
Christmas Day will be rainy and unseasonably warm, with showers likely throughout the day and highs around 61 degrees.
Rain chances will fall again after dark, trailing off around midnight. Temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees.
