Breezy with widespread showers in morning, light rain in afternoon

Temperatures will be chilly, with highs around 54 degrees and lows around 47 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with highs around 56 degrees and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 56 degrees.

On Saturday night, there will be a slight chance of rain after midnight, with showers likely starting around dawn on Sunday. Lows will be around 39 degrees.

Sunday will be rainy, breezy and chilly, with showers likely through the morning. Rain chances will fall in the afternoon, though the NWS predicted it will linger through the night. Highs will be around 54 degrees, and lows will be around 35 degrees.