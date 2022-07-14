dayton-daily-news logo
Chance of fog this morning; Mostly sunny, warm today

This morning, there is a chance of fog near rivers and in low-lying valleys, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny today with highs near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will decrease further overnight for mostly clear skies and a low around 62 degrees.

On Friday there will be a few more clouds as the day goes on for partly cloudy skies by dark. Highs will be around 84 degrees

Friday night will be partly cloudy but calm, with lows around 63 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be mostly sunny and hot throughout the day, but there will also be a slight chance for some rain, joined by a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Overnight, clouds and rain chances will slowly and steadily rise for a chance of showers by dawn on Sunday.

Highs will be around 88 degrees on Saturday, with lows dipping down around 67 degrees.

The NWS said it expects rain on Sunday, with showers likely and a chance of storms in the afternoon before precipitation chances gradually start to fall overnight. Again, it will be hot, with highs in the upper 80s and lows around 70 degrees.

