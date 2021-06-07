Chance of showers, storms all week long; warm and muggy today

There is a chance of showers and storms every day through Friday, with highs expected in the lower 80s.
There is a chance of storms throughout the day today, with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees and an overnight low around 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Continued muggy today with plenty of showers and an occasional rumble of thunder, with locally heavy rainfall possible. pic.twitter.com/7GZAanU1Qv— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 7, 2021
A lull in rain is expected around midday, but showers and storms will develop this afternoon.
There will be plenty of clouds and scattered showers, and an occasional rumble of thunder is possible, according to the NWS.
While temperatures are not expected to be too hot, it will be muggy throughout the day.
Scattered showers will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms are also possible after 11 am. under mostly cloudy skies.
With summertime heat expected this weekend, it's important to freshen up on heat safety and related illnesses. Heat may not be perceived as a major threat compared to severe weather, but it is actually one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities in the US. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/XOn4lAdoWV— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 5, 2021
High temperatures will be near 83 degrees.
Showers remain likely with a thunderstorm possible before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
A chance of showers continues for Wednesday, with showers likely and a thunderstorm possible after 2 p.m. The afternoon high will be near 81 degrees.