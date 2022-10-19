dayton-daily-news logo
Chance of snow, rain early today; Freezing temps expected tonight

Weather
By
1 hour ago

Before dawn, there will be a chance of rain and snow along with blustery winds with gusts as high as 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Any precipitation is expected to end around sunrise.

It will be breezy with clouds decreasing throughout the day. Highs will be chilly, only reaching around 49 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight, with temperatures dipping down below freezing to about 29 degrees.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, breezy and a little warmer, with a high around 56 degrees. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and cold again, with a low around 38 degrees.

Friday will be even warmer and breezy, with a high around 68 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will decrease in the evening, for a mostly clear night and a low around 49 degrees.

