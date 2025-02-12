Dense fog, rain expected overnight; Breezy with chance of snow Thursday

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect from 7 p.m. through 4 a.m. across the area, issued by the NWS. In areas of fog, visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. During the advisory, the NWS advised to slow down, leave plenty of room to other vehicles and not use high-beam headlights.

Showers will be likely until after midnight, with a lingering chance of rain in the early-morning hours. Winds will pick up after midnight, with gusty winds as high as 26 mph before dawn on Thursday.

Lows will be around 29 degrees.

Thursday will be breezy and cold with a chance of snow throughout the day and highs around 31 degrees. Gusty winds will reach as high as 29 mph.

Skies will clear and winds will drop Thursday night as lows fall to around 14 degrees.

Friday will start with some sunshine before clouds build up again. Highs will be around 35 degrees.

Friday night will be cloudy with rain likely mixed with snow after midnight, changing to just rain before dawn on Saturday. Lows will be around 30 degrees.

On Saturday, the NWS predicted rain throughout the day and overnight, mixing with snow after midnight.

Highs will be around 44 degrees, falling to lows around 30 degrees overnight.