Chilly, breezy today, with scattered showers in afternoon

Today will be cloudy, chilly and breezy, with scattered showers starting just before noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Rain chances will start to fall in the late evening, before ending a few hours after dark. Clouds will also decrease in the evening, for partly cloudy skies overnight.
Highs will be around 56 degrees, falling to around 47 degrees overnight.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny, with a high around 67 degrees. Clouds will decrease more as the day goes on, for mostly clear skies overnight.
Lows will again be around 47 degrees.
Temperatures will be warmer for Memorial Day, with a high around 75 degrees.
Skies will be mostly sunny to begin, though the NWS predicted clouds will gradually increase throughout the day and night, with skies being mostly cloudy overnight.
Lows will be around 55 degrees.