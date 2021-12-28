Chilly, rainy today; More showers expected late Wednesday

Today will be chilly and rainy, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There will be a chance of showers beginning around dawn today, though rain will be likely beginning mid-morning.
Showers will continue through the day, with chances only falling after dark, gradually trailing off a few hours before dawn on Wednesday.
According to the NWS, today’s low will actually come this morning, with it will be around 42 degrees. However, the high tonight won’t rise much from that point, to a peak around 44 degrees.
On Wednesday, there will be a chance of rain again beginning in the afternoon and gradually rising as the sun goes down, making showers likely a few hours after dark.
Rain chances will fall away again before dawn on Thursday, the NWS said.
Highs during the day on Wednesday will be around 51 degrees, falling to a low around 42 degrees tonight.
Clouds will gradually decrease during the day and overnight on Thursday, though skies will still be partly cloudy by Friday morning.
Highs on Thursday will be around 52 degrees, falling to a low around 39 degrees Thursday night.
