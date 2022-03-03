Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Chilly today; Highs around 70, high winds, rain this weekend

ajc.com

Weather
By Daniel Susco
29 minutes ago

After a windy night, it will be chilly and cloudy today, with a high around 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will decrease in the evening for partly clear skies overnight as temperatures drop to around 23 degrees.

On Friday, it will be warmer with highs around 50 degrees. Skies will begin mostly sunny, though clouds will increase throughout the day.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with lows around 39 degrees.

Saturday will be windy, partly sunny, and very warm, with highs reaching up around 70 degrees.

Wind gusts will rise to around 34 mph, with sustained winds around 17 mph.

Saturday night will also be breezy and warm, with rain starting after midnight. Showers will continue through the night and into Sunday.

Lows on Saturday will be around 57 degrees.

In Other News
1
Warm, breezy today with a chance for rain tonight; Cooler tomorrow
2
Breezy, warm today; Chance of rain tomorrow night
3
Preview of spring? Sunshine, warmer temperatures expected this week
4
Sunny, slightly gusty winds expected today
5
Sunny, chilly through weekend

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top