Chilly today with rain beginning in afternoon

Today, it will be chilly and mostly sunny to start, but clouds will quickly increase during the morning, leading up to a chance of rain beginning in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Rain chances will rise through the evening and overnight, making showers likely a few hours after dark. They will continue throughout the night.
Highs will be around 42 degrees today, dipping slightly overnight to a low around 39 degrees.
On Saturday, the showers will continue for most of the morning, though rain chances will fall around noon and trail off around dark. Highs will be warmer at around 51 degrees.
Saturday night, clouds will gradually decrease as temperatures drop down around freezing, with lows around 30 degrees.
Clouds will continue to decrease on Sunday, making skies mostly clear by nightfall and remaining mostly clear through the night.
Temperatures on Sunday will be cold, with highs only reaching near 38 degrees and lows falling to around 25 degrees.
