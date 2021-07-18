Clear, fair weather ahead this week, sunny and clear skies today

Today, temperatures will reach up to 82 degrees and the area may see a light, calm wind. Tonight, temperatures will drop to about 62 degrees and the skies will be clear, the NWS said.

The sunny skies will continue into tomorrow, when we will see highs around 84 degrees during the day. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid 60s and the skies will remain clear. The area may see a light north wind.