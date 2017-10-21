dayton-daily-news logo
X

Clear skies for meteor shower this weekend

Weather
By Kirstie Zontini
Oct 21, 2017

After finding Venus and Mars early in the week, another special treat awaits you in the early morning sky this weekend!

>> Advice for best viewing of meteor shower

The Orionid meteor shower will put on a good show Friday night into Saturday morning, and Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Debris from Haley's comet will hit Earth's atmosphere. The Orionid shower gets its name because the meteors look like they are coming  from the constellation Orion. This year, 10 to 30 meteors per hour are possible.

>> Warming trend continues; lower temps arrive next week

This weekend skies will cooperate for great viewing of the Orionid meteor shower!

Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s overnight Saturday into Sunday. The moon will set around 8:14 p.m. so skies will remain dark. Some high clouds will be out there Saturday night, but overall it will still be a good night to view.

>> #SkyWitness7

Get outside and grab a blanket, find a dark spot with a good view of the sky and let your eyes adjust to the darkness. If you capture any photos share them using the hashtag #SkyWitness7!

In Other News
1
Mostly sunny skies today; Warmer temps, rain to return Friday
2
Season’s first accumulating snow tonight
3
Lower temperatures today with wind gusts up to 40 mph; Snow possible...
4
Sunny, warm today; Rain expected over weekend
5
Windy, unseasonably warm today

About the Author

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top