Clear skies for meteor shower this weekend

After finding Venus and Mars early in the week, another special treat awaits you in the early morning sky this weekend!
The Orionid meteor shower will put on a good show Friday night into Saturday morning, and Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Debris from Haley's comet will hit Earth's atmosphere. The Orionid shower gets its name because the meteors look like they are coming from the constellation Orion. This year, 10 to 30 meteors per hour are possible.
This weekend skies will cooperate for great viewing of the Orionid meteor shower!
Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s overnight Saturday into Sunday. The moon will set around 8:14 p.m. so skies will remain dark. Some high clouds will be out there Saturday night, but overall it will still be a good night to view.
Get outside and grab a blanket, find a dark spot with a good view of the sky and let your eyes adjust to the darkness. If you capture any photos share them using the hashtag #SkyWitness7!
