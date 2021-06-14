Clear, warm weather expected in the Miami Valley

The skies will be sunny today, the NWS said. Temperatures will reach about 86 degrees and the area may see wind speeds up to 14 mph. Tonight, the skies will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping as low as 58 degrees.

Tomorrow, we will see more sunny weather. Highs will reach about 79 degrees and we may see more slight wind, the NWS said. Overnight, the area will see clear skies and we will have temperatures around 55 degrees.