Clearer weather today and incoming rain this week

Monday night involves a low of 46 degrees and a mostly cloudy sky. Rain is supposed to hold off most of Monday night before “beginning to move into the region late in the overnight time,” the NWS said, however, precipitation is likely expected throughout the week.

80% chance of rain showers begin Tuesday. The high of the day will be 56 degrees.

Nighttime brings a breezy night with endless rain showers. The low will be 52 degrees.

Wednesday sees even more rain with possible thunderstorms after 11 a.m. 66 degrees is the high for the day.

Overnight will bring possible additional rain with a low of 45 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy.

Thursday and Friday will likely see even more rain.