Cloudy before gradually sunny today

On Tuesday, it’ll be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high will be near 90 degrees, while the low will fall around 69 degrees overnight. Rain showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, but will be mostly cloudy.

The NWS said showers and thunderstorms will return midweek as a cold front approaches and moves through the region.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Highs will be near 84 degrees, while the low will fall around 63 degrees. Wednesday night will bring showers and thunderstorms before and after 8 p.m.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain showers after 8 a.m., followed by a partly cloudy overnight.

Highs will be near 81 degrees, while the lows will fall around 58 degrees.