Cloudy, chilly today with chance of light showers in afternoon

Clouds will increase again on Saturday night as a warm front approaches the area, also bringing a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows will be around 47 degrees.

On Sunday, rain chances will increase throughout the day, for a chance of rain in the morning.

Showers will be likely in the afternoon, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rain and storm chances will continue through the night.

Highs will again climb a little bit on Sunday to a high around 67 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.