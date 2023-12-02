Cloudy, chilly today with overnight showers

Today will be cloudy and chilly, with highs around 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, there will be a chance of rain starting around 10 p.m., which will increase as the night goes on. Showers will be likely in the early-morning hours on Sunday, and will continue through dawn on Sunday. Lows will be around 41 degrees.

Sunday will be breezy, with rain likely during the morning and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be around 54 degrees.

On Sunday night, there will be a lingering chance of rain that will continue through morning on Monday as lows fall to around 35 degrees.

There will be a lingering chance of rain in the morning on Monday, which is expected to fall away in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little colder, with highs around 46 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows dropping to around 33 degrees.

