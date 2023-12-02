Cloudy, chilly today with overnight showers

Sunday will be breezy, with rain likely during the morning and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be around 54 degrees.

On Sunday night, there will be a lingering chance of rain that will continue through morning on Monday as lows fall to around 35 degrees.

There will be a lingering chance of rain in the morning on Monday, which is expected to fall away in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little colder, with highs around 46 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows dropping to around 33 degrees.