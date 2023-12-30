Cloudy, cool this weekend; chance of New Year’s Eve snow

Skies will be mostly cloudy this weekend with the chance for snow late New Year’s Eve as temperatures drop below freezing.

Today’s high will be in the lower to middle 40s, and tonight is expected to remain mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The high temperature on New Year’s Eve will fall in the lower to middle 40s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain between 1 and 4 p.m. followed by a chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m.

NYE night remains mostly cloudy and has “the potential for a light dusting of snow” between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. as temperatures drop below freezing. The overnight low will drop to around 28 degrees, the NWS said.

New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy and colder with a high near 39 degrees. New Year’s night will remain mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 25 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 43 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees.

The next chance of rain and snow arrives Wednesday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

