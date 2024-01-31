Cloudy today, dry through early next week

Tonight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 32 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 51 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 36 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around freezing.

Skies will be sunny for Saturday, which will have a high near 53 degrees. Skies stay mostly clear Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 35 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 54 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 35 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.