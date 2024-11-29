Cloudy with flurries today; Temps below normal through weekend

Breaking: Survey: Regional water rate hikes highest in years as supplier systems aging

Snow flurries and below normal temperatures are in today's forecast. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries today, with below normal temperatures to stick around through the early part of the week.

The high for today will be around freezing, and it also will be windy with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Scattered flurries are expected to continue into the evening hours, with clouds gradually clearing tonight. Winds will lessen slightly tonight, but gusts as high as 22 mph are possible. The overnight low will drop to around 17 degrees. Any snow accumulation will be less than half an inch.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 33 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. The overnight low will be around 22 degrees. Any snow accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch.

Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday, but it will be colder with a high near 31 degrees. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 18 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 32 degrees. Monday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 18 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies also are in the forecast Tuesday, which will have a high near 33 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 22 degrees. There is a chance of snow after 1 a.m.

There is a chance of rain and snow Wednesday, which will be mostly cloudy but warmer with a high near 39 degrees.

